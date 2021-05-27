Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Short Interest Update

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Signature Aviation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAVY remained flat at $$22.16 during trading on Wednesday. Signature Aviation has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

