Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in NIO were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in NIO by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NIO by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in NIO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 789,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,799,144. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

