Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 6,138 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 155,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,930. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85.

