Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 894.0% from the April 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,748. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

