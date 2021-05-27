Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 894.0% from the April 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,748. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
About Silver One Resources
