Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,548,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,962,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $835,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,193,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

