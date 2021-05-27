Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $375,754.28 and approximately $220.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,822,213 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.