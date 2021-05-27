Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.16

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $25.58. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.5282 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.