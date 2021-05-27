Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.16

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $25.58. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 7 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on SHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.5282 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.