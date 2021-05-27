Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 6,550.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SHTDY opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.