Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 6,550.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SHTDY opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
