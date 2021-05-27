Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.40

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 4153834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.27).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

