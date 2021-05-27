Skrumble Network (SKM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $662,062.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00989935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.57 or 0.09710762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00092817 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

