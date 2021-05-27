Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $45,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $168.85 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $114.59 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

