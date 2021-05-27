Slack Technologies (WORK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Slack Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Slack Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $978,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

