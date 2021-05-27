Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $0.42

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $918,520.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00059704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00350012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00182363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035806 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00830581 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

