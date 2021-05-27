Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.