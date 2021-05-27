Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.