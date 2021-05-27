Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $248.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.07.

NYSE SNOW opened at $235.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.91. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

