Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SNOW stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.26. The company had a trading volume of 179,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.91. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.42.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.96.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

