SnowGem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.