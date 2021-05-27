SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $6.76. SOC Telemed shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 6,414 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.04.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in SOC Telemed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 174.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.