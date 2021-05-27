Softcat’s (SCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,593.40 ($20.82).

SCT opened at GBX 1,895.85 ($24.77) on Wednesday. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,861.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,538.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 43.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

