Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.22

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $9.45. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 302,811 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,156 shares of company stock worth $7,750,065. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

