SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWI. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

