Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SMPNY stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Sompo has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

