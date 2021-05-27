Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPHS opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Sophiris Bio has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Sophiris Bio
