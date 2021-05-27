Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPHS opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Sophiris Bio has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

