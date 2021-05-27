Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

