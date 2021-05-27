South Street Advisors LLC Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 5.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.39. 115,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

