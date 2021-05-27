Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 174,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,967,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

