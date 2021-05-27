Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 285,360 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 285,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.33% of Maiden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $298.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.75. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

