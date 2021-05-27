Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,730,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $137.03 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

