Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 8,220 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

