Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of EQR opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

