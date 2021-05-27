Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 1,103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

CLOU opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

