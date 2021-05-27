Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 4,801.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 558.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period.

JKE opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.39. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

