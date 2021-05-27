Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

