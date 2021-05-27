Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Reaches $5.10 on Top Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $166,440.20 and $1,504.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00013182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00082016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.13 or 0.00982857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.21 or 0.09631712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00093519 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.