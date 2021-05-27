Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DALXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of DALXF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

