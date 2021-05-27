SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 4.62% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBND. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBND opened at $37.08 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.