SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.38. 548,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

