SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $498.21. 53,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

