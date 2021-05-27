Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the April 29th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPMTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 304,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Spearmint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

