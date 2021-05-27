Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the April 29th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPMTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 304,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Spearmint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36.
About Spearmint Resources
