Spectiv Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00018946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.00987179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.82 or 0.09682821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

