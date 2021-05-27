Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 130.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

SPB stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

