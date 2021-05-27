Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Spin Master stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.16. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$18.14 and a 1 year high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.6671521 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

