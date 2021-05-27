Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 51 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £126.99 ($165.91).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Paula Bell acquired 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £123.36 ($161.17).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £125.61 ($164.11).

On Wednesday, February 24th, Paula Bell acquired 52 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £123.76 ($161.69).

SPT stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.28) on Thursday. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

