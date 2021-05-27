Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the April 29th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,876 shares of company stock worth $293,089 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

