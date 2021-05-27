SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,453.47

SSE plc (LON:SSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,453.47 ($18.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,551.50 ($20.27). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), with a volume of 1,509,771 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,472.33 ($19.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. The stock has a market cap of £16.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,499.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,454.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.90%.

In other news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

