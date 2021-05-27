St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

STJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

STJ opened at GBX 1,373 ($17.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,349.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,213.85. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The company has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24.

In other news, insider Paul Manduca bought 10,000 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, with a total value of £120,500 ($157,434.02). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,157 and have sold 304,252 shares valued at $357,128,547.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

