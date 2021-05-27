Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 12,079 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

