Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 991 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,402 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

