Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.67 Million Stake in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne FLIR in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne FLIR alerts:

In other Teledyne FLIR news, CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $10,418,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teledyne FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Teledyne FLIR Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne FLIR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne FLIR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.