Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

WIX opened at $257.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.72. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $195.61 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

